TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: All-Star Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, July 10th.

ALL-STAR ‘WEEK’ CONTINUES

The big game isn’t until tomorrow, but today brings the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, 5 pm. Here’s the full schedule. For transit changes, see below.

TRANSIT

Metro – Free to ride today and tomorrow.

Water Taxi – Free to ride today and tomorrow. Added night runs both days – here’s the schedule.

Sound Transit – Also fare-free today and tomorrow.

Washington State Ferries – No All-Star changes. 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. See Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clouds for starters, getting sunnier, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:22 am; sunset will be at 9:07 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!