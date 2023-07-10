TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: All-Star Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, July 10th.
ALL-STAR ‘WEEK’ CONTINUES
The big game isn’t until tomorrow, but today brings the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, 5 pm. Here’s the full schedule. For transit changes, see below.
TRANSIT
Metro – Free to ride today and tomorrow.
Water Taxi – Free to ride today and tomorrow. Added night runs both days – here’s the schedule.
Sound Transit – Also fare-free today and tomorrow.
Washington State Ferries – No All-Star changes. 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. See Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.
WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Clouds for starters, getting sunnier, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:22 am; sunset will be at 9:07 pm.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!
