SUMMER: More canoes on Alki this weekend

(WSB file photo from past Da Grind)
We reported yesterday on the plan for next Sunday’s Alki arrival of dozens of Indigenous canoe families during the Paddle to Muckleshoot, first tribal Canoe Journey since pre-pandemic. One day earlier – next Saturday (July 29th) – a different canoe event will take over Alki: The Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club>-hosted annual Da Grind races. Canoe clubs come from around the region to participate in a day of racing that is scheduled to start around 9 am Saturday and wrap up in time for a 3:30-ish awards ceremony.
