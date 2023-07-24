West Seattle, Washington

24 Monday

63℉

SUMMER: More canoes on Alki this weekend

July 24, 2023 2:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

(WSB file photo from past Da Grind)

We reported yesterday on the plan for next Sunday’s Alki arrival of dozens of Indigenous canoe families during the Paddle to Muckleshoot, first tribal Canoe Journey since pre-pandemic. One day earlier – next Saturday (July 29th) – a different canoe event will take over Alki: The Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club>-hosted annual Da Grind races. Canoe clubs come from around the region to participate in a day of racing that is scheduled to start around 9 am Saturday and wrap up in time for a 3:30-ish awards ceremony.

Share This

No Replies to "SUMMER: More canoes on Alki this weekend"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.