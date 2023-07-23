CANOE JOURNEY: Paddle to Muckleshoot this week, landing next weekend on Alki

(WSB photo, July 2019)

That was the scene at Alki Beach in July 2019, the last year that tribes from around the region participated in a Canoe Journey. This year, the tradition has resumed, and the journey is ending on West Seattle shores because the Muckleshoot Tribe is this year’s host tribe. Canoe families are scheduled to arrive at Alki one week from today (Sunday, July 30th), according to the Journey to Muckleshoot website. Participants will proceed from here by land to the Muckleshoot Community Center for a weeklong event. The Muckleshoot has a canoe family participating as well, with their journey starting today, as noted here. In all, 60 canoe families – including the Duwamish – are listed as participating.