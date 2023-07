(Added: Photo sent by John)

9:06 AM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to 14th/Holden for a report of a flipped-car crash. Updates to come.

9:09 AM: Arriving crews say this is a “small sedan on its side at the top of a stairwell” closer to SW Kenyon. One person is reported to be in the vehicle and firefighters say they do not appear to be seriously hurt.

9:14 AM: The response is being downsized.