Local emergency responders picked up a standup paddleboard that somehow wound up in the middle of (updated) the West Seattle Bridge today and they’re hoping to reunite it with its owner. If you’re missing one, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you with the finders. (P.S. For smaller lost/found/non-pet items, remember, we have a section of the WSB Community Forums where you can post.)