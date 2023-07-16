HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 3

10:50 AM: As the final day of West Seattle Summer Fest begins, one big thing to know – the Farmers’ Market is on California SW north of SW Oregon, regular hours (until 2 pm), one week only, then back to its regular block next week. The festival is on until 5 tonight. That includes the Kids’ Zone, which today is being overseen by Tilden School (WSB sponsor), the independent K-5 school located just north of The Junction:

The Kids’ Zone has free activities as well as inflatables for which you have to buy tickets (or a $20 all-day pass). If you’re looking for face-painting, that’s on the raised crosswalk midblock on California between Oregon and Alaska. … Just one music stage today, in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) – here’s the lineup, starting with the West Side Music Academy camp band at 11 am, minutes away. … Save The Stone Cottage advocates are back in the Info Booth with us and West Seattle Junction Association volunteers – find out what’s happened in the two years since the quirky little structure was moved, and what’s next

They’re on the east side of the booth (which is at Walk All Ways); we’re on the north side.

11:14 AM: Above are some of the “Littie STP” riders – as featured in our daily preview and calendar – who just rode from Seattle (Street, North Admiral) to Portland (Street, Gatewood) and then on to Summer Fest … The food vendors have fired up for the day – judging by what we’ve seen going by the booth, one of the most-popular festival treats this year has been the animal-shaped cotton candy (custom-made!):

On stage now in Junction Plaza Park, the camp band from West Side Music Academy, calling themselves Clark’s Son Kelly. Video:

We’ve also had bonus music here in the heart of the festival zone – instrumentalists over on the Cupcake Royale corner – and a commenter says the West Seattle band Aurora Avenue, which rocked Summer Fest Eve, will be back on the KeyBank corner at 2 pm.