FOLLOWUP: Shelter/Legion/Veteran Center roof project needs one last boost

That’s part of the new roof at 3618 SW Alaska, the building that houses the West Seattle Veteran Center, American Legion Post 160, and our area’s only emergency shelter, among other things. We first told you 3 1/2 weeks ago about the donations from Adaptive Roofing, Malarkey Roofing Products, Stoneway Roofing Supply, Do It Right Roofing, and DTG Recycle making it possible for the building to get a badly needed new roof – the old one was estimated to be at least 40 years old! We saw the center/shelter’s leader Keith Hughes at an event on Friday and asked about the roof’s status; he said final work was scheduled for this weekend. And there’s one last thing you might be able to help with – though the businesses’ generosity totaled about $90,000 worth of labor and materials, Keith still has to cover several thousand dollars of related expenses, as explained on this crowdfunding page, where you can donate if so moved.
West Seattle, Washington
09 Sunday
| 0 COMMENTS