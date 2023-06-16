HELPING: New, donated roof about to go up at Westside Neighbors Network Shelter / Veteran Center / American Legion Post 160

Starting next week, the building housing the community-staffed/funded Westside Neighbors Network Shelter, West Seattle Veteran Center, and American Legion Post 160 is getting a new roof – donated by area businesses. Adaptive Roofing is installing it in partnership with Malarkey Roofing Products, Stoneway Roofing Supply, Do It Right Roofing, and DTG Recycle. From the announcement (which you can read in full here):

… Recognizing the urgent need for a new roof at the Westside Neighbors Network Shelter, Sean Sternberg, the owner of Adaptive Roofing, felt compelled to utilize his resources and reach out to the community for support. Adaptive Roofing has taken the initiative to spearhead this project and ensure the shelter’s longevity and functionality.

Malarkey Roofing Products … has generously donated high-quality roofing materials for the project. With Malarkey Roofing Products’ expertise and dedication to sustainable roofing practices, the new roof will not only enhance the shelter’s resilience but also contribute to its energy efficiency and long-term cost savings.

Stoneway Roofing Supply has joined this noble cause by generously donating the remaining materials required for the renovation. … Do It Right Roofing, a local roofing contractor with a passion for community involvement, has stepped up by providing skilled labor for the installation of the new roof. … DTG Recycle … has come forward to support the project by donating the use of dumpsters.