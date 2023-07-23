ELECTION 2023: Nine days left to vote. Tiny turnout so far

So far, fewer than six percent of the voters in newly expanded Seattle City Council District 1 have sent in their ballots for the August 1st primary – that’s 9,349 out of 74,100 registered voters. Nine days remain until the deadline but this time of year this can go fast, so once you decide who you’re voting for, get that ballot in the postal mail or a dropbox. Voters in our area have three major by-district local races – City Council, County Council, School Board, all with multi-term incumbents leaving office rather than running again. Your ballot also has the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy, plus a Port Commission race (countywide(. Lots of links in our election preview here. Deadline for turning in your ballot is Tuesday, August 1st, at 8 pm, in King County Elections dropboxes, or if you’re using USPS mail, in time to be sure they’re postmarked by August 1st.