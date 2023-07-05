CONGRATULATIONS! 30-year anniversary for Eva Thomas at Village Green West Seattle

The executive director of Village Green Senior Living (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle is celebrating a milestone. Here’s the announcement we received:

Cheers to 30 years! Eva Thomas has been working for Village Green West Seattle, formerly known as Daystar, for 30 years officially as of June 10th; she is pictured here with director of operations Kim Salas and owner Diane Powell. Eva shared her story with her team and mentioned she wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. Eva started as a housekeeper and eventually became the Maintenance Director. She has worked almost each position in the community. In 2021 she became the Executive Director, and our team wouldn’t want any other fearless leader. So again, cheers to 30 years!