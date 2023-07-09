BIZNOTE: New coffee option on Alki

If you’ve been to Alki in the morning on early afternoon recently on a Saturday or Sunday, you might have noticed the new coffee cart outside Driftwood (2722 Alki SW). Jackie from Driftwood emailed to tell us that it’s Numa, a new mobile coffee business launched this spring by West Seattleites Nathan and Seth. They’re operating as a pop-up 8 am-2 pm weekends throughout the summer. The proprietors have been best friends since college and a combined five years of experience in the coffee-service business, for companies small and large. Their philosophy is that “coffee is a gift to be stewarded well while service is an opportunity for creativity and goodwill.” According to the Numa website, they’re serving coffee from Olympia and Passenger. As for the name – they explain that “Numa is the Greek word for spirit.”