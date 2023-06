(Photo tweeted by @i8ipod)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the rainbow that emerged between waves of rain late today!

(Photo sent by Stewart L.)

The possibility of more rain remains in the forecast off and on until Wednesday – which is when summer arrives, with the solstice moment at 7:57 am. Then by Thursday, we should be back in the mid-70s – tonight, though, it’ll be cold, dropping into the 40s!