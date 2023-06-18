VIDEO, PHOTOS: Pride March 2023 in Morgan Junction

Surprise sunshine graced the route as more than 100 people of all ages walked in this year’s West Seattle Pride March, founded and again organized by local entrepreneurs Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan, who invited another couple to be the first-ever grand marshals, Stacy Bass-Walden and Jolie Bass-Walden of Alki Beach Pride.

Autumn reminded the crowd that Pride started as a protest, more than half a century ago, led by queer Black women, and that inspired their decision to honor the Bass-Waldens.. The march then proceeded peacefully and cheerily on the sidewalk along California, from Morgan Junction Park to SW Findlay, across at the newly signalized crossing, then back down California to Youngstown Coffee for an afterparty (and Alki Beach Pride fundraising).

Lots of car-horn honking and waving along the way.

The celebration was concluding with a Pride Story Time at another Morgan Junction business, Paper Boat Booksellers.

P.S. If you’ve missed our other mentions, the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride is happening in late summer, August 20th, with a noon-7 pm street/beach party (including closing a few blocks of Alki Avenue) – watch alkibeachpride.org for details.