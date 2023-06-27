TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Tuesday, June 27th, exactly one week until the Fourth of July!

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy morning, then clearing, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:14 am; sunset will be at 9:11 pm.

(Monday’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

BRIDGE WORK TONIGHT

Lane closures overnight tonight, and possibly tomorrow night, for maintenance work on the high bridge.

STILL IN SCHOOL

Seattle Public Schools classes continue through this Friday (June 30). Tonight is graduation night for the Class of 2023 at West Seattle High School (5 pm) and Chief Sealth International High School (8 pm) – both ceremonies are at Memorial Stadium downtown.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, with trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions possible.

Water Taxi – The West Seattle WT is on its regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Vashon Island is down to one slip at the north terminal today and tomorrow, 6 am-6 pm both days, as repairs are made – meantime, see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!