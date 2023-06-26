WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Overnight lane closures Tuesday/Wednesday for maintenance work

Nine months after the West Seattle Bridge reopened following its 2 1/2-year closure, no new problems, says SDOT. But it’s maintenance time, and some work postponed last month is now set to start at 9 pm tomorrow night. Here’s the SDOT announcement:

We are planning overnight lane closures on the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge to perform routine preventative maintenance this Tuesday and Wednesday. There are no problems with the bridge, and crews will be working to protect the interior of the bridge by applying waterproof sealant to access hatches along the surface of the bridge deck.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 and end by 5 a.m. the following morning. If necessary, the closure will be repeated the following night (Wednesday, June 28). This work requires dry weather and is subject to change. The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight between State Route 99 and Delridge Way SW. All on- and off-ramps will remain open as normal.