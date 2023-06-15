Timebank picnic, ’empowered dating,’ Alki Community Council, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(The view along the Alki Trail this morning – photo by Angela G.)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue for Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

CELEBRATING THE HISTORY OF PRIDE MONTH: 4 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon):

In this presentation, Mitchell C. Hunter of GenPride will use personal storytelling to illustrate the diversity of LGBTQIA+ people and their experiences. You’ll learn the historical context of discrimination they have faced, as well as milestones and achievements they have celebrated. Q&A will follow the presentation.

RSVP by calling 206-932-4044.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), The Original Philly’s will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a three-mile run!

PICNIC WITH THE TIMEBANK: The West Seattle Timebank is having a picnic gathering, all welcome, at Lincoln Park, 6 pm – location map and more info in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Seattle Parks reps are among the guests at tonight’s 7 pm monthly meeting. You can attend online (connection info here) or in person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

EMPOWERED DATING WORKSHOP: Presented monthly by Kate Mageau, 7 pm at Rainier Hair Studio (5619 California SW), explained here. $45.

