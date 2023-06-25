UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 18th/Roxbury

1:33 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to 18th and Roxbury. Updates to come.

1:39 AM: Arriving units report flames from the first floor of a three-story building.

1:42 AM: SFD describes the building as an under-construction townhouse.

1:46 AM: The fire is reported to be under control, an “exterior fire.” Meantime, we don’t know if it’s the same site, but there was a fire at under-construction townhouses in that same area last July.

1:50 AM: They’ve told dispatch that traffic is closed westbound on Roxbury starting at 17th.