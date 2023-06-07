Here’s what’s up for your warm West Seattle Wednesday!

(Constellation Park during one of this week’s low-low tides – photo by Gill Loring)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today/tonight on what’s expected to be the warmest day of the week:

BOSS DRIVE-IN ANNIVERSARY: As reported here, today is the day Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW, open 24 hours) is celebrating its 9th anniversary today with free fries and ice cream.

TODDLER READING TIME: Bring your little one to Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) for Toddler Reading Time, 10:30 am.

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: 12 pm-3:30 pm, Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be back at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) to answer your questions as you explore the shore at low-low tide – out to -3.2 feet at 2:03 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – fix it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES COMMUNITY MEETING: WSF has been holding a series of meetings for communities around its system, and they’ll be focusing on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth and Point Defiance-Tahlequah routes at 6 pm tonight. Find more info and the registration link by going here.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: This month’s meeting is at 6 pm, with guest Jim Fuda of CrimeStoppers. Attend in person at 2300 SW Webster or online (that info’s in our calendar listing).

TRIVIA x 5: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … at 7 pm, Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

