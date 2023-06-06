BIZNOTE: Boss Drive-In celebrating 9th anniversary Wednesday with gifts for you

It’s been a big year for Boss Drive-In> in South Delridge – and Wednesday they’re offering you freebies to celebrate.

Eikam Singh is managing the restaurant while home from college for the summer. His family bought it a year and a half ago. They also own the nearby South Delridge 7-11 and the one at 35th/Barton, but Boss is their first restaurant.

The biggest recent change: They’re now open 24 hours a day. Singh says they’re usually busy until 3 or 4 am, and then the staff focuses on getting ready for the next day. They’re still working on their breakfast menu, he says – it’s not quite perfected yet. They’ve installed one self-checkout line and are planning another.

They’re also working with delivery services now, and Singh says that has revealed they have fans beyond the immediate neighborhood – the average order, he says, travels 8 to 10 miles, and they’ve had some customers from as far away as Tacoma.

Boss also has been beefing up community sponsorships, like backing a West Seattle Baseball team, and are looking to do more of that, Singh says. They’re aware that the burger biz is about to get another local entrant, with Five Guys moving into Westwood Village a short distance west; they’re serving a different market, pricing-wise among other things, Singh believes. And right now, it’s time for Boss Drive-In to celebrate: Free fries and ice cream on Wednesday (June 7th): “We wanted to do something big.”

(Boss Drive-In is at 9061 Delridge Way SW.)