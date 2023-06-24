HAPPENING NOW: Transmitting, listening, and learning at Field Day 2023

Seven hours in, the local amateur-radio operators gathered at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) for this year’s Field Day are just getting started. They’ll be there for a full 24 hours, until midday tomorrow. It’s part of a national event, so they’re talking with and listening to other “hams” around the country. They’re also talking about technology:

And they even have a swap meet set up for buying and selling equipment:

Ham radio is more than a hobby – it’s also a vital part of the plan for communications in case a catastrophe interrupts the regular methods, so this event is a test/practice too:

Many of the scheduled events for the day are over but you’re still welcome to stop by (all ages invited) to see what they’re doing and how things work – they’re in the north lot and field of the college (6000 16th SW).