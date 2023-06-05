FOLLOWUP: Rolf, restored

(Photos courtesy Rose Feliciano)

Back on Saturday night, we reported on the plight that had befallen the unofficial tribute to Rolf Neslund – “patron saint of the broken bridge” (explained here) – along the bike/foot path by the West Seattle Bridge. Today, the sculpture mysteriously installed three years ago is standing again, thanks to this trio:

That’s Rose Feliciano in the foreground, local preservationists John Bennett and Mike Shaughnessy with the statue. Mike is one of the people who reached out after we noted we hadn’t been able to reach the installation’s original creator(s); Rose is the first person who emailed us to report Rolf had taken a tumble; she then took him into protective custody for fear of theft (it has happened before). After Rose reported the restoration, Mike added, “Special thanks to Sandy Brown for the free concrete pedestal pieces. And of course the Southwest Seattle Historical Society.” (And thanks to the others who offered to help.)