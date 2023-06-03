Trailside tribute to ‘patron saint of the broken bridge’ topples. How to restore it?

The photos are from Bill, one of several people who have emailed us in the past few days to report that tragedy has befallen a rogue West Seattle art installation – the trailside tribute to Rolf Neslund, “patron saint of the broken bridge,” placed and announced in September 2020, half a year into the West Seattle Bridge’s closure. The sculpture and its pedestal have gone sideways.

(Tipsters’ assessment is that it fell because its wooden pedestal rotted, not because of vandalism.) If you’re new around here, Neslund was blamed for the 1978 ship collision that forced the old West Seattle Bridge to be replaced. He subsequently retired and was murdered by his wife in 1980. HistoryLink summarizes the strange story. Anyway, the sculpture was nothing official – it was announced by a mysterious person claiming to be ‘Lars Nishikawa of the Delridge Maritime Historical Society.” The first installation was stolen barely a week after its placement; the replacement was installed by “Lars” (and friends?) about a month later. So the question arises now, in pixels rather than a Bat-signal in the sky – “Lars,” where are you? Can you make Rolf an upstanding sculpture again? (We emailed the account from which the sculpture news arrived in 2020, but no acknowledgment so far.) Or – anyone else able to ride, sail, etc., to the rescue?