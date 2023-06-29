Driver crashes into wall at Southwest Teen Life Center building

A big cleanup is ahead after that crash a short time ago outside the Southwest Teen Life Center/Customer Service Center building in Westwood. Police say an “inexperienced driver” crashed a family member’s Mercedes into the wall and ramp railing near the center’s front entrance. Two other people were in the car and one was being checked out for minor injuries. An SDOT response team is being called in to help clean up a large fluid slick that resulted from the crash.