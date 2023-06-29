CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Plea bargain for Arbor Heights man accused of stalking U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Almost a year after Brett Forsell of Arbor Heights was arrested following an incident outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal‘s West Seattle home, Forsell pleaded guilty today to one count of a reduced charge, misdemeanor stalking. He was originally charged with felony stalking. We learned about today’s plea and sentencing hearing by finding newly filed court documents tonight. In a written statement, Forsell admits to harassing Rep. Jayapal “by repeatedly driving in front of her house, stopping my car, yelling at her house, and driving off late at night.” Prosecutors say that according to neighbors and security video, the yelling on the night of Forsell’s arrest included exhortations for her to “go back to India” and to kill herself. Forsell was armed with a semiautomatic handgun when arrested by police. The plea bargain documents say that after pleading guilty today, he was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Jennifer Atchison to 340 days in jail, all of which he was decreed to have already served (via a combination of jail and electronic home monitoring). Other conditions include an “anti-stalking order” protecting the victim that includes a prohibition on gun ownership for eight years, plus a requirement for mental health, alcohol, and drug evaluations. Forsell, 49, also will be on unsupervised probation for the next two years.