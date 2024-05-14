SUMMER: Admiral Funktion returning – vendor signups start now!

(WSB photo from 2023 Admiral Funktion)

So much summer (and late spring) fun ahead! Today the Admiral Neighborhood Association wants you to know it’s bringing back the Admiral Funktion block party in the heart of The Admiral District, Saturday, August 24th, from 11 am to 10 pm … and while that might sound far away, planning and preparation starts early for festival organizers and participants, so they’re launching a call for vendors now! Registration is open via this link. (And if you want to get early intel about this event and other Admiral summer fun, be at the Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering tonight at 7 at Admiral Church!)