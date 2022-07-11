WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Armed man arrested outside Rep. Jayapal’s home

A 48-year-old man is jailed at the Regional Justice Center tonight, bail set at $500,000, after he was arrested outside the Arbor Heights home of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, armed with a handgun. Police say he was arrested just before 11:30 pm Saturday after a 911 call reporting someone driving by, yelling obscenities. According to probable-cause documents, a neighbor said the shouting included something like “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you.” Police say the suspect was standing in the street when they arrived, hands in the air, a .40-caliber Glock handgun holstered on his waist. The court documents say he told them he knew who lived at the house, and that he wanted to pitch a tent on their property. Public records including the probable-cause documents show he lives several blocks from where he was arrested. Today was his first appearance; he is not yet charged, but is being held for investigation of malicious harassment. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued successfully for the amount of bail that was set, but their request for a criminal harassment protection order was denied. The KCPAO says the suspect has no known criminal history, and a check of records verifies that.