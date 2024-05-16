COUNTDOWN: Three days until season-opening soccer match for West Seattle Junction FC

A victory for West Seattle Junction FC days before the new soccer team takes the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). You might recall the club owners had some challenges with the stadium’s owner, Seattle Public Schools, not giving permission for some things Junction FC considers critical to success – like scoreboard use. They’ve now secured permission for that – paying an SPS employee to operate it – so the scoreboard will be in operation when Junction FC plays Capital at 2 pm Sunday (May 19). Tickets are still available – go here to get yours. Also, the club says, “We’re lining up street-side food vendors and pop-ups. Interested vendors can contact info@wsjunctionfc.club” If you can’t make it to opening day, the next two home matches after that are Friday, May 24, 7 pm vs. Lane United, and Sunday, May 26, 2 pm vs. United PDX. Same link for tickets. Junction FC players and coaches also have the team’s first two youth-soccer clinics on the schedule, June 21 and 22 at local fields – go here for info and registration.