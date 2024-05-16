FRIDAY MORNING: ‘Bike Everywhere Day’ station at west end of low bridge

(WSB photo, Bike Everywhere Day 2023)
Tomorrow (Friday, May 17) is “Bike Everywhere Day,” formerly “Bike to Work Day,” and that means “celebration stations” around the city. The one for our area will be set up 6 am to 9 am at the west end of the low bridge, organized by West Seattle Bike Connections, which outlines the plan:
Homemade baked goods, coffee and information on bicycling routes and planned improvements will be available, and local enthusiasts can answer questions about commuting, recreational cycling and other biking issues. Local bike repair shops will provide simple, on-the-spot bike repairs, and BIRD scooter and bike share will provide demos of their services. For more information, see westseattlebikeconnections.org The SDOT East Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project team will host an information booth to share updates on construction between S Spokane St and S Atlantic St on E Marginal Way S. Stop by or visit seattle.gov/transportation/eastmarginalway to learn more about what bicyclists can expect.
