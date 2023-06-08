COUNTDOWN: One month until Seafair Pirates Landing on Alki

(WSB photo, 2022 Seafair Pirates Landing)

Between news updates, we’re also checking in on big summer events – many of which are happening in July. Today, we’re noting that the Seafair Pirates Landing on Alki is exactly one month away. According to Seafair, the Pirates are expected to arrive on the beach around 1:30 pm Saturday, July 8th (which is two weeks before their expected visit by land during the West Seattle Grand Parade). Just be on the beach by the Bathhouse and listen for the cannon fire offshore that usually warns of the Pirates’ approach.