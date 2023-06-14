Council candidate forum and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Northern Flickers, photographed by Jay Speidell)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today/tonight on what’s expected to be the warmest day of the week:

TODDLER READING TIME: Bring your little one to Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) for Toddler Reading Time, 10:30 am.

CANDIDATE FORUM: A coalition of advocacy groups is presenting a City Council District 1 forum focused on mobility, 5 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way), also livestreamed – our calendar listing has the RSVP link.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – fix it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political group makes its pre-primary endorsements at an online meeting tonight, 6:30 pm. See their website for info on how to attend.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

PIANO NIGHT: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

