BIZNOTE: Here’s how Full Tilt Ice Cream is celebrating 15 years

(WSB photos)

Justin Cline, Ann Magyar, and kids Moss (12) and Ruby (6) have 15 reasons to celebrate today – that’s how many years since their family-owned Full Tilt Ice Cream opened its flagship shop at 9629 16th SW in White Center on June 20, 2008. To celebrate, they’re donating today’s profits to the White Center Food Bank. Community support has always been a hallmark for Full Tilt – this month, for example, in honor of Pride, they’ve been selling rainbow treats:

Though there’s been some upgrades over the years, FT’s White Center shop (they have one in Columbia City, too) still looks as quirky and retro as it did 15 years ago, with classic pinball and gum machines among the (functional) decor. Justin says that when they started (here’s the original announcement), he really couldn’t have imagined they’d still be going after 15 years. So when did you know you were succeeding? we asked. He said that by the second summer – after an understandably lean first winter – he thought things just might work out. Lots of favorite moments along the way since then, including hosting Mudhoney for an in-store concert in 2013:

Full Tilt’s open 2-8 pm today, so you can go wish them a happy 15th and support WCFB while enjoying locally made (their kitchen is in South Park) frozen treats.