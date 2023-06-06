UPDATE: 3,300 customers in north/east West Seattle power outage

5:41 PM: Thanks for all the tips. Just appeared on the Seattle City Light outage map – almost 3,300 customers have lost power in north West Seattle. If you’re in that area, you’re going to hear sirens as large outages tend to set off fire alarms and leave people stuck in elevators, all of which require SFD responses. Updates to come.

5:45 PM: Aaron notes that SFD is responding to a tree down in wires at Harbor Avenue/California, so it’s a safe bet that’s the problem.

5:57 PM: Power outage reminders – if a signal’s out, it’s an all-ways stop. And City Light’s restoration attempts are nothing more than guesstimates – they often change and seldom resemble the final resolution time; might be earlier, might be later.

6:17 PM: Thanks to Stewart L. for this photo from the trouble spot:

He says SCL is on site. Meantime, the response to this has blocked Harbor/California, and that’s affecting water-taxi shuttle traffic.

6:39 PM: We’re getting reports that the power’s back on, at least for some – the map now shows 1,321 still out.