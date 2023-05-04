YOU CAN HELP: Gatewood Elementary’s online auction, happening now

Another online auction open to the entire community is taking bids right now – this one’s for Gatewood Elementary and bidding runs until Friday night. Here’s the announcement we received:

Gatewood Elementary’s annual auction is this Friday, May 5th – but you can get in on the silent auction now!

The silent auction is open to everyone – no ticket needed!

All funds raised go to our Gatewood school needs, teacher & staff support, and back into the West Seattle community.

Check out specific Teacher Experiences, Favorite Books, and of course preview the art! Support big and get some cool stuff and experiences in the process.

Silent Auction closes at 7 PM on Friday, May 5th.