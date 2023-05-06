WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen softball backpack

Nic‘s report is both a request and a reminder:
Our car was broken into in the main parking lot at Lincoln Park today around 11:30 am. The only thing taken was a black Nike Seattle University Softball backpack. Fortunately nothing of value was in it, just coaches stuff. The backpack itself was a gift from my daughter so would love to get it back if it’s found tossed somewhere. Non-emergency report has been filed.
If you think you’ve found/seen Nic’s backpack, let us know and we’ll connect you.
| 0 COMMENTS