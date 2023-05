Police have confirmed somebody shot at a house on Bonair this past half-hour. At least two callers reported hearing the shots in the 1900 block, and one thought they saw flashes, before a vehicle left the vicinity. Responding officers have told dispatch they found two casings and damage to the house’s door and garage. No indication that anyone was in the house when it was shot at. If you have any information, the incident # is 23-118464.