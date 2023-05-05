WEST SEATTLE ART: Installation under way at Pump Station 38 on Alki

Thanks to Pam for the tip! Crews working on the Pump Station 38 upgrade in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW are now installing its artwork. It’s centered on a topographical map in “decorative litho-mosaic concrete,” as Seattle Public Utilities describes it. The design by artist Sarah Thompson Moore was first announced in 2020, and updated in 2021. The artist explains the project in this video made public then:

As of the last construction update two weeks ago, SPU said remaining project components also included the safety railing that will be integrated with the art installation (as explained in the video), plus electrical work, irrigation, and landscaping, with completion expected sometime this summer.

The artist says she hopes the installation will “create a bit of magic” every time someone visits the site.