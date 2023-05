Just received these notices from SDOT:

-This weekend, SDOT will be paving Myers Way S between Olson Place SW and 2nd Ave SW. The road will be closed to all vehicles except transit from 7 a.m. Saturday, May 20 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

-On Saturday, May 20, SDOT will be performing sidewalk construction at Chelan Ave SW and W Marginal Way SW to build a new curb ramp.