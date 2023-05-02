TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 2nd.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny, high near 70. Sunrise was at 5:52 am; sunset will be at 8:21 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening. Metro is no longer tweeting cancellations, so you’ll have to sign up for email or text alerts if you’re interested in them.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations. Also: Peak-season surcharges for some vehicle fares started Monday.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

