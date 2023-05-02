The list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Looking south from Constellation Park last Friday – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ONLINE BIDDING: Second day of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s fundraising auction, as previewed here. Anyone can bid, not just people attending the in-person gala Friday!

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political advocacy and networking continues 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company – just drop in to join in. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DEMENTIA LEGAL PLANNING: Special presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 12:30 pm.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free toddler/preschooler gym, ages 2-6, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), 3:30-5 pm.

SPORTS: West Seattle HS hosts Garfield for a softball game, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

TAE KWON DO CLASSES: First May class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club, 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW). All levels welcome.

=SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

ADVOCACY TRAINING: Join West Seattle Bike Connections tonight at Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW), 6:30 pm, to learn how to effectively advocate for safety programs.

IMPROVE YOUR SPEAKING SKILLS: That’s part of what you can do with West Seattle Toastmasters 832, meeting online at 6:30 tonight.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three West Seattle places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!