SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s big baseball-playoff win

Miles Gosztola (above) got the win as West Seattle High School beat Ballard 12-2 in Metro League playoff baseball this afternoon at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. WSHS, now with a record of 19-2, got a first-round bye and opened tournament play today. Gosztola struck out nine and allowed six hits.

(WSHS #4, Tyler Eisenhut)

The big inning for the Wildcats was the sixth, when they scored five of those 12 runs. Their next game is 7 pm Monday, also at Steve Cox (1321 SW 102nd), against the winner of tonight’s Eastside Catholic-O’Dea game.