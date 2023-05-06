SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s big baseball-playoff win

Miles Gosztola (above) got the win as West Seattle High School beat Ballard 12-2 in Metro League playoff baseball this afternoon at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. WSHS, now with a record of 19-2, got a first-round bye and opened tournament play today. Gosztola struck out nine and allowed six hits.
The big inning for the Wildcats was the sixth, when they scored five of those 12 runs. Their next game is 7 pm Monday, also at Steve Cox (1321 SW 102nd), against the winner of tonight’s Eastside Catholic-O’Dea game.
