UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on Harbor Avenue

1:55 PM: Thanks for the tip. SFD and SPD are in the 2400 block of Harbor Avenue SW, near the 7-11, for what was dispatched as a “rescue extrication” call. SPD says the street is closed in both directions. We’re on our way to find out more.

2:01 PM: SFD has already closed the call. They’re working to clear the road and letting the Water Taxi shuttle through, but not other traffic.

2:14 PM: Flipped-car crash, as our photo (and the one Angela has posted in a comment below) shows. We’re told at the scene that the driver hit a parked car and flipped.

2:21 PM: Harbor is open again, police just told dispatch.