GIVING: Marination serves up a double donation to South Seattle College

(WSB photo, 2009)

Our photo above is from July 4th, 2009, when Marination brought its already-famous food truck to West Seattle. Co-proprietors Roz (in the photo) and Kamala opened Marination ma kai at Seacrest three years later, and that’s become a West Seattle staple. But now Marination’s original truck is back in West Seattle, in a new role along with a sibling. Here’s the explanation from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor):

Marination, a Hawaiian-Korean culinary team that started with a food truck in 2009 and has now expanded to multiple brick-and-mortar locations in the Seattle area, donated two food trucks to South Seattle College earlier this month, including “Big Blue,” the truck where it all started (read an ode to Big Blue on Marination’s Instagram page).

Automotive Technology students will gain experience working on the trucks to get them in prime working order and then our Culinary Arts students will get to create food truck menus and feed our campus community with both sweet and savory concepts, simulating the entrepreneurial experience many of them may wish to take in their future careers.

(SSC photo)

The college will rebrand the trucks with new names and paint jobs, involving the campus community to come up with fun concepts. The trucks are expected to be fully functioning next academic year, and Culinary Arts students have already promised their first stop will be feeding Automotive Technology students as thanks for their mechanical expertise.

“Marination’s donation of food trucks to our college is an amazing gift and we are so grateful for their generosity,” said SSC’s Dean of Hospitality and Service Occupations Brian Scheehser. “Marination is a shining example of how to succeed in Seattle’s culinary industry, and we are proud to have part of their company history become part of our college culture and curriculum.”

South Seattle College’s Professional & Technical Career Training Programs have benefited greatly from donations over our 50-plus years in operation, from jet engines to support Aviation Maintenance Technology student learning to shelves that improved our Landscape Horticulture greenhouses. Anyone interested in donating equipment to support our programs (thank you!) can contact the Seattle Colleges Foundation.