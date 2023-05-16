ELECTION 2023: Here’s who’s running, 2 days into Filing Week

As we’ve been reporting, candidates interested in this fall’s local elections have to formally file by 4 pm Friday. King County Elections is publishing a running list, so we’re noting the local highlights each evening:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DISTRICT 6

Rosie McCarter (Monday)

Gina Topp (Tuesday)

Topp is the newest to join the race for the seat Leslie Harris is leaving. She is legal counsel for the King County Executive’s Office and a former chair of the 34th District Democrats, currently the organization’s parliamentarian.

KING COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8

Sofia Aragon (Tuesday)

GoodSpaceGuy (Tuesday)

Teresa Mosqueda (Monday)

We’ve already reported on the candidacies of Burien Mayor Aragon and Seattle City Councilmember Mosqueda. Also filing today was perennial candidate GoodSpaceGuy.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

Stephen Brown (Monday)

Maren Costa (Tuesday)

Jean Iannelli Craciun (Monday)

Rob Saka (Monday)

Costa, who filed today, is, as are the three who filed Monday, one of the six who had already announced plans to run.

Again, if you’re interested in running for one of these (or other offices up for election this fall), here’s how; filing deadline is 4 pm Friday (May 19th).