COUNTDOWN: Less than 3 weeks until Loop the ‘Lupe 2023!

(WSB photo from 2019 Loop the ‘Lupe)

We’re now entering the three-month heart of major spring/summer event season. Right now, a quick reminder that Loop the ‘Lupe is now less than three weeks away, on Saturday, June 3rd. The centerpiece of this benefit for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-service work in the community is an obstacle course – and this year, you have two options. An “elite wave” is for participants 16+ and will have two extra obstacles; then comes the “family wave.” The day is rounded out with a fun run, Senior Saunter, and Youth Dash. All the activities, plus live music, BBQ, and a beer garden, are happening on Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle). If you’re not already registered for one or more of the events, today’s a great day to do it – here’s how. (WSB is a community co-sponsor for Loop the ‘Lupe.)