Brown water in Alki area

May 10, 2023 11:43 am
Thanks to John for reporting, “Really brown water on 61st in Alki.” He says SFD was in the area a short time before, and since there are no emergency responses logged for that area, it could have been hydrant testing – nonetheless, if your water shows discoloration, in any area for any reason, be sure to report it to Seattle Public Utilities. The discoloration is usually “sediment” stirred up by unusual activity in the line, and that “sediment” is usually rust, but the utility needs to know – 206-386-1800 24/7.

