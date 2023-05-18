BIZNOTES: 4 West Seattle notes, from hair to healing, plus beverages

Four biznotes today:

NEW BARBERSHOP: Tommy Andrade, whose charitable work we told you about in March, is opening a new barber shop at 3614 California SW. Southpaw Barbershop will have a grand opening noon-6 pm on Friday, May 26th, benefiting Amara foster-care services. He explains his community philosophy:

I was previously an engineer who worked at SpaceX and made the switch to barbering. My business partner Jeff Chou also made the switch from corporate America, working for Amazon’s corporate offices. We met in barber college and had the dream to open our own shop and give back to our community. We both are ambassadors for Amara foster care and we offer our services free to foster kids! We are cultivating a culture of community first and want to give back as much as we can. All of my barbers are encouraged to donate services to a cause near and dear to them. One of my barbers offers free haircuts to homeless veterans and another offers free head shaves and haircuts to cancer patients for the entirety they are undergoing treatment. We will also be donating 20% of every dollar we make the first week of the month to a different cause in the community.

SUNDAY SOUL SPAS: Maari Falsetto from Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours so you can stop by while you’re in The Junction. Here’s the plan:

We are open from 10 am-2 pm, same hours as the Farmers’ Market. We offer mini-sessions of reiki, massage, hypnosis, and acupuncture. There is local jewelry, candles, te,a and more. Inner Alchemy Soul Spa is a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!

First one is this Sunday, May 21st, and then almost every Sunday through August 27th – it’ll be in our event calendar.

NEW DECK: We stopped by C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) for a latte earlier this week and noticed this out back:

C & P co-proprietor Pete Moores told us they’re building another deck to enhance their outdoor seating area, as they’ve done with other parts of the C&P grounds.

FUTURE PRIMITIVE ALKI FOLLOWUP: One week ago today, we broke the news that Future Primitive Brewing is expanding to add a taproom at 2536 Alki Avenue SW. At the time we reported on it, we didn’t have information on what happened to the previously announced plan for the site, renovating its two business spaces and adding a residential level above. We have since spoken with Matt Schilling, who was working on that plan; he told us he sold the property a month ago, back to its previous owner, local entrepreneur Tom Lin, and he expected the property will now remain unchanged for the foreseeable future. Meantim, Future Primitive told us they hope to open next month.