BIZNOTE: C & P Coffee expands outdoor seating again

With many more sunny days likely before fall and winter roll in, one local coffeehouse has again expanded its outdoor offerings, C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) added a covered patio on the north side of its property last winter, and now it’s turned a previously sloped area out front into a bricked patio. Add that to the garden area out back, and C & P has a lot of outdoor space to offer. Also note, as featured in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and our weekend previews, C & P has live music outside on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.