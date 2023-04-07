WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Drive-up ATM damaged

Thanks for the tips. That’s what the drive-up ATM at US Bank in The Junction looks like after someone went after it overnight. The police call log shows it was reported around 6:30 this morning; no other details available yet. This bank’s drive-up ATM has been targeted before; someone tried to steal it a year ago, and it was stolen in 2017 (with two people eventually arrested). If you have any information about this incident, the SPD report # is 23-93562.