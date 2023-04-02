WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles – 1 found fast – and a reminder

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN PICKUP: Sent by Jack:

Woke up today at 2 am and my 1997 white Chevy pickup, license plate C16787P, was stolen. This is a old truck and easily recognized by the heavy damage on passenger door and also the bed of truck. If found or seen, please call 911.

CAR STOLEN, QUICKLY FOUND: Sent by Miranda:

I had my 2014 Kia Soul stolen sometime early this morning or last night. I was not aware my car had been stolen until the police arrived at my home this morning to advise they had recovered it. It was stolen from 30th and Webster and found at 37th and Warsaw. I have the car in my possession again but wanted to report the theft.

REMINDER: If you have questions for local police, and/or want to hear the latest on local crime trends, the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meets Thursday (April 6th), 6 pm at the precinct (2300 SW Webster), as previewed here. We haven’t yet received the link for attending online but will add it to our calendar listing when we do.