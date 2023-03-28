Your next chance to talk with and hear from West Seattle police

Questions for local police? Bring them to the next Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, now set for 6 pm Thursday, April 6th. Chair Melody Sarkies says that along with local police, two guests are scheduled: The precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner will talk about home safety/security measures and “personal wellbeing”; Michael Eggers from the city’s Clean City Initiative will bring “information about safe techniques to collect needles found on private and public property and various collection-box locations.” You can attend in person at the precinct – 2300 SW Webster – or online (link to come – it’ll be in our calendar listing when available).